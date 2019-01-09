60°
Suit attacking Super Bowl ticket policies meets court defeat

Wednesday, January 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Anthony Quintano
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A lawsuit claiming the NFL violated New Jersey's consumer fraud laws with its ticketing policies for the 2014 Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium has been dealt a defeat in court.
  
New Jersey's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the NFL didn't violate the laws when it released 1 percent of tickets to fans through a lottery.
  
The rest of the tickets were withheld for teams, sponsors and other insiders.
  
A New Jersey man's federal lawsuit claimed he was forced to pay more than double the face value for a ticket on the secondary market because of the NFL's policy.
  
Josh Finkelman has sought class-action status for himself and thousands of other fans.
  
A federal appeals court ruled the suit could go forward depending on how New Jersey's Supreme Court ruled.
