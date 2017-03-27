Suit alleging Home Depot negligence in killing revived

CHICAGO, Il. - A federal appeals court has restored a lawsuit blaming Home Depot for not firing a Chicago-area supervisor with a history of sexual harassment who ended up strangling a 21-year-old pregnant subordinate.



The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court decision to toss the lawsuit. The case stems from the killing of Alisha Bromfield and her fetus by her supervisor, Brian Cooper, while they attended a wedding in Wisconsin.



Cooper was sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for the deaths. Bromfield's mother later sued Home Depot, alleging it knew Cooper's history of threats.



In its ruling late Friday, the court said a decisive question is whether Cooper used his supervisory authority to force Bromfield to go to the wedding. If so, Home Depot could be held liable.