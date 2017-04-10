Sudden disappearance of memorial bewilders community

BATON ROUGE - The disappearance of a heart-shaped memorial caused a fair share of confusion and panic on Sunday.

Doris Wells and Barbara Johnson wanted to remember their relatives who were killed by gun violence at the heart-shaped memorial that was placed near a local church. But they arrived at the site of the memorial to find that it had gone missing.

Wells wanted to remember her 17-year old brother who was shot and killed during a fight over a girl.

"We want the community, the people, the youngsters to see the faces that's being murdered each and everyday," Wells said.

And Johnson came to put her 36-year daughter on the monument, she was an innocent bystander hit by gunfire.

"I want to put my daughter's picture on the heart because I know there are other moms who are suffering just like I am," Johnson said.

The huge wooden heart with names and pictures of the victims was located on property owned by the Rising Sun Baptist Church, a lot on the corner of Terrace and South 16th, in Baton Rouge.

"They've stolen a heart that was commemorating murder victims," said Stephanie Anthony, a member of the church.

The church filed a police report in hopes that the community could recover the memorial.

But, it turns out the monument was never truly stolen in the first place.

Members of the group who paid for the heart had picked it up and moved it into storage Sunday morning. Community and church members were not made aware before the move and had thought the monument was stolen.

The discovery was made late Sunday afternoon, well after the police report had been filed.

It's still not known why the memorial was ever moved in the first place.