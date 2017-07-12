Substance leaking from train not hazardous, officials say

BATON ROUGE – Multiple fire departments responded to reports a white substance leaking from a freight train that rolled through the region Wednesday.

Reports started earlier in the day when callers reported seeing something coming from a train in Livingston Parish. Authorities in Baton Rouge received similar complaints and eventually stopped a train near the railroad overpass on Bluebonnet.



HAZMAT, along with the St. George Fire Department and the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene and reported that one of the train's cars was "a white, powdery substance." Fire officials later said the substance was an aluminum-based powder and it is not hazardous.

It is not clear at this time how much of the powder leaked. Sources say railroad crews are in charge of the clean-up.

