Subdivision wants permanent fix after water main bursts

BATON ROUGE - Not one, but four houses on the same block in the High Point subdivision off of Jefferson Highway are all being affected by the same problem: a water main that burst.

“The water main busted under the driveway,” said homeowner Jason Brandon. “We had no way of knowing because we were at the office signing papers when we got here that evening we saw the mayhem that was there.”

It was all happening just as they were closing on their new home on Nine Oaks Avenue just three months ago.

Brandon says this has happened four times in the last month, including last night, ruining his yard and air conditioning unit.

“I also want my air conditioner replaced because this is ridiculous that this is continuously happening. It's just a domino effect that keeps going down the road,” said Brandon.

The people who live on Nine Oaks Avenue said they have been talking to the Baton Rouge Water Company for months, but have not received any straight answers about whose responsibility it is and how the situation will be remedied.

WBRZ spoke briefly with an official at the Baton Rouge Water Company who acknowledged the water issues in that area and said the water company repaired the leaks and fixed the concrete driveways as needed.

Although they said they have done their part, homeowners like Brandon feel like they have had more problems than solutions.

“We get the response of 'Well, we're going to have to charge you if we come out because it’s your line,'” he added. “I want them to reimburse us for the landscaping job we did on the house. The yard, I want it re-sodded and fixed. I just want the water main fixed.”