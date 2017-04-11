Subdivision demands answers to drainage problem

WALKER - A subdivision in Walker is finally getting some results to a bad drainage problem they've been dealing with for years. But the Department of Public Works said it's going to take time and money for it to happen.

A room full of frustrated residents who live in Suburban Acers gathered Monday evening and said they are tired of dealing with a lack of drainage in their neighborhood.

Every time it rains, residents said, it floods. On Monday night, residences, like Lee Etue, said they are ready to see action from Livingston Parish.

"It's been sounding good for thirty years, these people who've been living here for thirty years that's why they're selling their house and getting outta here," Etue said. "They flooded more than once twice, this has been going on for years."

Etue lives in the subdivision and said he is very familiar with drainage, as he owns his own plumbing company.

"Three inches, five inches, it could be two inches you're getting water over this tree," Etue said. "Yeah, it's literally terrible."

Residents got a chance to voice their concerns with the department and parish councilman Tracy Girlinghouse at Monday evening's meeting. The Livingston Parish Public Works director, Sam Digirolamo, said he understand the resident's frustration and plans to work on it as soon as possible.

"They've made some good points we might need to do some work on the lateral part of this thing, there might be some culverts that need to be removed that I wasn't aware of," Digirolamo said. "We have gravity drainage in this area and I'm sure gravity drainage will get in here."