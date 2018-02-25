SU student attacks fellow student, drinks gasoline in police holding area

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Saturday has been accused of attacking another student on Southern University's campus.

20-year-old Dontonyo Grey, of Zachary, was charged with simple battery, assault of a police officer, resisting an officer, simple possession of marijuana, battery of emergency service personnel, and simple escape.

On Feb. 24 at 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a call in the dining area of Dunn Hall, where Grey was accused of hitting another student and throwing water on the victim.

Authorities say that during his arrest, a small amount of marijuana was found on the suspect. When finding out that he was being booked on multiple charges, Grey threw a punch at a lieutenant.

While in the holding area, officers say Grey was able to reach a gasoline container, drank from it, and became sick. Emergency crews were called when the suspect appeared to be unconscious. Authorities say restraints were removed so that Grey could be seen by staff members. The suspect then began punching and kicking emergency personnel.

One staff member received minor injuries.

Grey was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged accordingly.