SU law center to host free title-clearing event for flood survivors

BATON ROUGE – The Southern University Law Center will host a free title-clearing event for flood survivors.

The legal aid session is open to flood survivors to provide services regarding title issues affecting flood-damaged property in East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes. The event is being held at the Southern University Law Center in A. Lenior Hall on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those interested in going to the event should bring the following items:

- Their death certificate (for those who passed away in Louisiana, the certificate is available at dhh.louisiana.gov)

- Their Social Security Number

- Their will (if available)

- Record of the last sale or deed of the property you were left

- Assessed value of the real estate you were left

- Records of other assets

- Record of deceased person's debts

- Individuals attending the session must be able to show that they are related to the person who left them the home. Documents that can prove that are as follows:

- Obituary or funeral program

- Marriage license

- Copies of divorce judgments

- List of children of the deceased

The seminar is being hosted in collaboration with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, LSU Law Center, Baton Rouge Bar Association, Baton Rouge Bar Foundation, Louisiana Appleseed, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, American Bar Association's Center for Innovation and Louisiana State Bar Association.

For more information call 1-844-244-7871 are on Facebook at Flood Proof: Legal Help for Homeowners with Title Problems.