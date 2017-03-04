SU Lady Jags come up short in 63-59 loss

Photo: Southern U. Athletics

Southern University women’s basketball erased an 11-point fourth quarter deficit before falling to Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-59 Saturday night in the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Sophomore guard Skylar O’Bear scored 21 points and junior forward Briana Green added 20 points and eight rebounds but it wasn’t enough to prevent SU from losing for the fourth time in five games.

Despite forcing 27 UAPB turnovers, SU struggled offensively shooting 38 percent from the field and went to the foul line eight times. UAPB shot 39 total free throws and connected on 28 to shoot 72 percent.

Three players scored in double figures for UAPB, led by Faith Ohanta, who recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Head Coach Sandy Pugh and the Jaguars will make their debut in Mississippi Valley State’s new on campus arena Monday night at 5:30 p.m in Itta Bena, Miss..