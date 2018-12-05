SU football coach Dawson Odums reportedly applied for McNeese job

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's head football coach Dawson Odums is reportedly one of more than 100 people who applied for an open coaching position for the McNeese State Cowboys.

Reports say Odums was one of about 120 prospects who applied for the job at McNeese State. On Wednesday night, USF offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert was named the Cowboy's new head coach. Gilbert had been rumored to be the frontrunner for the job.

I received the applicant list for the McNeese job. There's about 120 applicants so I won't bore you with all of them, but here are some of the notable ones:

-Sterlin Gilbert (obviously)

-Southern head coach Dawsom Odums

-Ferris State head coach Tony Annese — David E. Berry (@dBerrySports) December 5, 2018

McNeese announced last month that it was not renewing the contract of Lance Guidry, who had a 21-12 record over three years with the Cowboys.

Odums has led the Jaguars for about six years and recently coached the team to the SWAC Championship. Southern fell to Alcorn in that game 37-28.