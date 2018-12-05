38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SU football coach Dawson Odums reportedly applied for McNeese job

8 hours 36 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 December 05, 2018 2:15 PM December 05, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's head football coach Dawson Odums is reportedly one of more than 100 people who applied for an open coaching position for the McNeese State Cowboys.

Reports say Odums was one of about 120 prospects who applied for the job at McNeese State. On Wednesday night, USF offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert was named the Cowboy's new head coach. Gilbert had been rumored to be the frontrunner for the job.

McNeese announced last month that it was not renewing the contract of Lance Guidry, who had a 21-12 record over three years with the Cowboys.

Odums has led the Jaguars for about six years and recently coached the team to the SWAC Championship. Southern fell to Alcorn in that game 37-28.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days