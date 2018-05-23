SU Athletics announces historic academic turnaround

BATON ROUGE - For the first time in history, all Southern University athletic teams are eligible for NCAA postseason play in 2018 - 2019. The NCAA Academic Progress Rate Public Report announced on Wednesday SU's historic academic turnaround.

"I am extremely proud of our students' achievements and our athletics staff that ensures 'student' comes first in 'student-athlete'," said Ray L. Belton, Southern University System president-chancellor. "We look forward to continued success in their academic and athletic endeavors."

Southern University Director of Athletics Roman Banks also added sentiments.

"Like any athletic success story, the ongoing positive APR reports are the result of a team effort, starting with our student services staff and the coaches who recruit quality student-athletes and emphasize that academics will be a priority at Southern University," Banks said.

Banks was the head men's basketball coach before he was named athletic director.

SU Athletics was also awarded 10 delayed graduation points for the 2016-2017 academic cycle.

Delayed graduation points are points earned for a student-athlete who has lost a point at any time during their matriculation or did not graduate in 10 semesters.