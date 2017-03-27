Study: two thirds of La. residents support higher taxes for education

BATON ROUGE - A new report says the majority of Louisiana residents support raising taxes to fund education and other state services.

According to the 2017 Louisiana Study, 62 percent of Louisiana residents support raiding taxes for spending on elementary and secondary education. The report also indicates that 59 percent of residents support increased taxes for higher education, 53 percent support more taxes for health care, and 57 percent support more taxes for transportation infrastructure.

Residents do not support raising taxes for prison and incarcerations, welfare, food stamps, and other public assistance programs.

The Louisiana Study is an annual project by the Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs at LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication. The goal of the study is to identify opinions of Louisiana residents on important public policy areas.

The Reilly Center says 71 percent of residents want lawmakers to use a mix of spending cuts and tax increases to deal with Louisiana's budget shortfall. When pressed, these individuals emphasize spending cuts more than tax increases.

The study says there is stong, bipartisan support to raise the state's gasoline tax "up to an additional 15 cents per gallon" to help fund transportation infrastructure.

