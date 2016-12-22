Study: taking a lot of selfies could be sign of mental health issues

ATLANTA - If you are addicted to taking selfie photos, researchers in Thailand say it may mean you are lonely or have mental health problems.

Researchers at the National Institute of Development Administration asked 300 students, the majority being between the ages of 21 to 24, to see why some people "like to take selfies more than others."

They say the results show that "the degree of selfie-liking" was positively associated with narcissism, attention-seeking behavior, self-centered behavior or loneliness.

"Not only do individuals who become obsessed with taking selfies tend to feel that their personal lives and psychological well-being are deteriorated, but they may feel that relationship qualities with others are also impaired," the study says.

But there is some good news. Researchers say taking selfies can allow an individual to enhance their self exposure.

The Journal of Psychosocial Research on Cyberspace published the study. Click here to read the full study.