Study: More than 100 Baton Rouge bridges in need of repair

BATON ROUGE - A new report finds bridges around the capital city are in some of the worst shape in the nation.

According to the National Transportation Research Group, 21 percent of bridges in the Baton Rouge area (including West BR) are structurally deficient, meaning they have significant deterioration on the bridge deck, supports, and other major structural parts. That percentage comes out to 122 of the 613 bridges in the area, according to the report.

“Louisiana’s bridges are a critical component of the state’s transportation system, providing connections for personal mobility, economic growth and quality of life,” said Will Wilkins, the group's executive director.

“Without increased and reliable transportation funding, numerous projects to improve and preserve Louisiana’s aging bridges will not move forward, hampering the state’s ability to efficiently and safety move people and goods.”