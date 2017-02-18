Study: Big data helps struggling college students graduate

62°
WASHINGTON - Researchers say they've found a tool involving big data to help low-income and first generation students do better in college.

Georgia State University researchers spent four years analyzing students' grades, test scores and other information. They used that data to identify those who were at risk of failing - and then promptly assisted them.

The results show that the number of students graduating has jumped by 30 percent and students are spending less time and money to earn a degree.

Principal researcher Timothy Renick calls the gains encouraging. He says all students benefited from the project, but the ones who benefited the most were first generation, low income and students of color.

Renick is vice president for enrollment management and student success at the school.

