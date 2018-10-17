67°
Study: Baton Rouge roads among the worst in the country
BATON ROUGE - A recent study shows the capital city's roadways have some of the roughest conditions in the country.
A report from Urban Roads lists Baton Rouge among the top 20 cities with major roads in poor, deteriorating condition. The capital region was voted as #18 when it comes to pavement failure and rough driving.
Data for this study was derived from the Federal Highway Administration's survey of locally maintained roads and highways, which is based on a uniform pavement rating index.
According to the site, one third of the nation's major urban roads are rated in poor condition.
