Students trapped on Six Flags roller coaster for hours amid thunderstorm

Photo: ABC News

ARLINGTON, Texas - Emergency personnel have rescued eight high school graduates from a new roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington after it stopped on an upper area of track.

The park was open late for high school senior night when several students boarded the new roller coaster, 'The Joker'.

The Arlington Fire Department was summoned around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when a car of the new ride became stuck on one of the upper sections of the track.

Officials say strong winds activated an automatic safety measure that shut down the ride, trapping the students on the coaster in the middle of a storm with strong winds and rain.

It took about three hours for firefighters with ladder trucks to get all of the students back down safely.

Officials say nobody was hurt, and the last rider on the 120-foot-tall coaster was safely removed before dawn Saturday.

The coaster, named after the DC Comics villain, had opened for the first time overnight.



A Six Flags spokesperson had no timetable on when the ride would reopen.





