Students to return to Galvez Primary School on Mar. 2 following August flood

Image via GoFundMe

PRAIRIEVILLE – Galvez Primary School will return to its home campus on March 2 following the August 2016 flood.

The school has spent the past six months at host sites Lakeside Primary and the old RPCC campus.

According to school officials, the move-in date comes after a followup Fire Marshal inspection conducted on Wednesday of the temporary buildings on its campus.

More than 600 students will attend school in temporary facilities consisting of an administration building, library, cafeteria and three pods of 10 classrooms each, while flooded facilities are restored.

"Our teachers, administrators, child nutrition, maintenance, and technology staff have ensured this campus is ready to receive students in the morning. It will be a great homecoming celebration and a wonderful school day for the Galvez Pirates," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

Parents have received a letter from Principal Toni Hardy regarding school start times, bus pickup and parent drop-off details. St. Amant High School returned to its campus on Feb. 13.

The remaining flooded schools (Galvez Middle, Lake Elementary and St. Amant Primary), remain at host sites at this time. As each campus passes its Fire Marshal inspection, move-in dates will be announced.