Students to learn gun safety after teen's hunting death

COLUMBUS, Miss. - A school district in northern Mississippi will teach students about gun safety after a 13-year-old boy was killed while hunting.



The Commercial Dispatch reports that an assembly will be planned before the end of the academic year on each campus in the Lowndes County School District.



Lynn Wright, the district superintendent, says because hunting is prevalent in the South, it's important for students to learn how to be safe around guns.



Wright says he wants to help prevent any more tragedies like the Dec. 29 death of the 13-year-old New Hope Middle School student.



He said the district will ask employees from the sheriff's office and the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to speak at the assemblies.