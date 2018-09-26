Students, teachers bid tearful farewell to storied Livingston Parish schools

LIVINGSTON PARISH - There was hardly a dry eye in the room when administration, staff and students shared their memories of Southside Elementary and Junior High. Both schools are planned to be torn down.

"This has been my home for many years. I was principal here. I went to school here. I have lots of fond memories," said Southside Elementary principal Laura Williams. "This is home. This is home to me just as much as my own home is to me."

Both schools sustained major damage during the flood of 2016. Six feet of water washed away everything inside, but it couldn't wash away the history. Janelle Carrier was part of the elementary school for 30 years.

"I'm sad to say, that I am the only living original member of that faculty," Carrier said. "It's sad because to think a period of time is ending. An era is ending."

Even the ones who only spent a few years here have fond memories that live in the halls.

"It's also really sad to know that I won't ever get to see my old classrooms or where I used to eat lunch in first grade or where I used to sit in the library with Ms. Landry," a former student said.

Principal Williams says although it is sad, she is proud that people will miss it.

"It means a lot to know that we were able to provide such lasting memories for these students, because that's our main goal is for