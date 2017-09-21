91°
Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Hammond

Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

HAMMOND - A school official says multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning.

According to Superintendent Mark Kowle says the crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on Airport Road. The bus was carrying about 42 Hammond High students at the time of the crash.

The superintendent says a 'handful' of people were taken to the hospital, however the injuries did not appear to be serious.

The rest of the students were taken to school. 

