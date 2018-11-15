Students served breakfast with mold at Baker High, issue under investigation

BAKER – Frozen waffles served to students at Baker High Thursday morning were molded, the school district told WBRZ after complaints from students and parents.

After being served the food with what appeared to be mold, WBRZ viewers shared pictures and even videos of the food with channel 2.

“Nasty...” someone added to a video that was shared.

The school district said the waffles were a frozen, pre-wrapped product and the district was going to work with the distributor to figure out why the food was molded.

The food was stocked at the school this week, Herman Brister, the superintendent of the city school district in Baker said.

“I am making the change to move away from this product to avoid any future occurrences,” he added in a statement.

The waffles were pulled from the serving line when the mold was noticed and students were given toast.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz