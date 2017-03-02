Students return to Galvez Primary School since flood

ASCENSION – Galvez Primary School opened for the first time on Thursday since the August 2016 flood.



Before students and staff returned, they were at two other school sites: Lakeside Primary and the old RPCC campus.



"The hardest part was the travel, just because some of the children had to come from this area to across the parish," Principal Toni Hardy said.

The two sites were used until temporary classrooms could be installed at the Galvez campus.

Kindergarten teacher Jacqueline Gautreau said that she could not wait for her students to return to campus.

"Today was very hectic, but very exciting at the same time. Kids are very excited to be back home at Galvez," Gautreau said.

For parents like Nichole McKenzie, who has three school-aged children, it has been a juggling act getting to school since being displaced by the flood.



"Middle, high and elementary. So we just rolled with the flow. Did whatever we had to to get them back into school," McKenzie said.

The school is using thirty temporary classrooms while repair work is being done on the buildings. Galvez Primary is the second school in Ascension to reopen since the flood.

Officials say that they expect two more schools to reopen by the end of the month.

"We're getting real close for Lake and Galvez Elementary to move and St. Amant Primary will put their entire campus on the old RPCC site," Jackie Tisdale of Ascension Parish Schools said.