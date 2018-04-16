Students raise more than $5,000 for a good cause

BATON ROUGE- Students from St. James Episcopal Day School raised $5,152 in three weeks for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

According to a release, the money was raised during a school-wide outreach project from March 5 through March 23.

“Pennies for Patients is a fundraiser benefiting The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. This project allows students to bring in donations both small and large," said Marketing Director, Helen Butts. “It reminds the students that no donation is too small when you are trying to make a difference in the lives of others."

The students also collected non-perishable food and other household items for the St. James Church food pantry. The food pantry services and feed more than 100 families per month, according to the release.