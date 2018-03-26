Students participate in annual Governor's East Egg Hunt

BATON ROUGE- Earlier today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Dona Edwards had several special guests at the Governor's Mansion.

Young students got the chance to hunt for Easter Eggs and meet the Easter Bunny during the annual event.

Students from Louisiana Head Start Program got the chance to participate in the 21st Annual Easter Egg Hunt. In addition to the egg hunt, there were games and face painting.

The new mansion bunnies even made their debut.