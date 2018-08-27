92°
Latest Weather Blog
Students outraged after UL Lafayette charges $1,000 for online text book
LAFAYETTE - Some students at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette are upset about the price of an online textbook.
The school is charging $1,000 for the online book and access code for an accounting class. Angry students vented their frustrations on social media, and the post has since gone viral across the state.
The post was originally made on the UL Ragin' Cajuns Book Swap page. Then it was re-posted on Twitter by a user who called college a "scam."
The school responded to the Tweet saying the price was set with "good intentions" but they needed to "explain the rationale."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Audit reveals EBR Housing Authority used public money on parties, prizes for...
-
The town Addis debates whether or not to add a rail-road crossing...
-
NATIONAL DOG DAY: BREC plans to renovate its dog parks and expand
-
St. Luke's United Methodist Church celebrates 151st anniversary
-
BREC hosts rodeo to rid their lakes of a toxic plant