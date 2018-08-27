Students outraged after UL Lafayette charges $1,000 for online text book

LAFAYETTE - Some students at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette are upset about the price of an online textbook.

The school is charging $1,000 for the online book and access code for an accounting class. Angry students vented their frustrations on social media, and the post has since gone viral across the state.

The post was originally made on the UL Ragin' Cajuns Book Swap page. Then it was re-posted on Twitter by a user who called college a "scam."

The school responded to the Tweet saying the price was set with "good intentions" but they needed to "explain the rationale."