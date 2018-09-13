76°
Students learn fingerprinting, other crime scene skills from resource officer

Thursday, September 13 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Some students at a Livingston Parish middle school had the opportunity to learn detective skills for someone in law enforcement.

LSPSO School Resource Office Deputy Golmon stopped by a sixth-grade class at Live Oak Middle School Wednesday. According to a post on social media, the students were taught the basics of working a crime scene, with an emphasis on fingerprints.

