Students learn fingerprinting, other crime scene skills from resource officer
LIVINGSTON - Some students at a Livingston Parish middle school had the opportunity to learn detective skills for someone in law enforcement.
LSPSO School Resource Office Deputy Golmon stopped by a sixth-grade class at Live Oak Middle School Wednesday. According to a post on social media, the students were taught the basics of working a crime scene, with an emphasis on fingerprints.
