Students, faculty dismissed after kitchen fire at Baker High School
BAKER - Classes have been dismissed following a kitchen fire at Baker High School.
School officials say one of the ovens at Baker High School caught fire before 11 a.m. Students and faculty were dismissed after administrators contacted the Baker Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
Officials say only the oven was damaged in the fire.
