Students, faculty at McKinley High fighting for more resources

BATON ROUGE - Students and teachers at McKinley High School in Baton Rouge held rallies at both lunch periods Friday.

They're trying to get some help to replace the school's run-down buildings.

"McKinley needs resources and we need it now and we're not going to take 'no' for an answer," student Jessica Wilson said during the second rally.

The school is so overcrowded that teachers have to share classrooms. And classes are now being held in the library, making it hard for students to access the only computer lab.

Prefabricated buildings that were brought in for a temporary fix are still being used years later, and they are falling apart.

"I teach in a t-building that's been here for 10 years and has holes in the floors," math teacher Destiny Copper said.

McKinley was built 56 years ago and is surrounded by a low-income community. A town hall meeting is being held there to address these problems.

"South Baton Rouge Counts and the students here matter," parent Dena Christy said.

The students are hoping the rallies send a message to school district officials and the community that they are tired of being ignored and deserve a better education.

"McKinley High School is not being ignored. We want every school in this district to feel included," East Baton Rouge School Public Information Officer Taylor Gast said.

She says McKinley High School is in the school district’s up-coming budget.

"We are developing a master plan for McKinley High School. It's going to include a lot of major renovations, including a 21st-century complex for 9th and 7th graders."

That town hall meeting is next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m .at McKinley High.