69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Students create paper dresses to promote women's heart health awareness

11 hours 12 minutes ago Friday, February 16 2018 Feb 16, 2018 February 16, 2018 9:35 PM February 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - LSU students put their creativity to good use at the Mall of Louisiana, raising awareness of women's health issues.

The American Heart Association sponsored the Hemline for Hearts paper dress competition at Macy's. Students studying textiles, apparel, and merchandising were tasked with creating dresses no fabric, only paper heart.

The event is one of many during Heart Month, created to raise awareness of heart disease, which is the number one killer of women.

Olivia Lapuyade won first place in the competition. Courtney Childs took home second place. Third place went to Miya Colbert.

Sylvia Weatherspoon will be acting as emcee at the Go Red for Women luncheon on Friday, February 23. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. at the Raising Cane's River Center. More information can be found here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days