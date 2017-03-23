Students, colleagues of deputy's widow pay their respects

WALKER – The procession for a fallen East Baton Rouge Parish deputy passed the elementary school his widow teaches at.

Lt. Shawn Anderson was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon and about 500 students and teachers lined the highway outside of Levi Milton Elementary as his processional passed. Anderson's wife, Becky, has taught at the school for years.

Her students and colleagues showed their support by waving flags and holding signs.

"Today at the school was very sad but the children were able to get their thoughts out. They made a lot of cards, they made signs, they came out with flags. They all put their hearts into it because they love Mrs. Anderson," Tiffany Peterson, Anderson's co-worker, said.



Peterson said that it is hard for her and others at the school to wrap their heads around the loss.

"As it was going by, my heart just broke for a family that's not going to have their father and their husband," Peterson said.

The show of support went beyond the school as members of the community also paid their respects.

"An officer died in the line of duty and I think it's right that we pay our respects to a man that served his parish," one man said.

Most of the teachers and faculty at the school took the day off so they could attend the funeral services. They say that it was not hard to find substitute teachers to take their place.

"We had people from all over the parish come and give up their time to sub and be here so that our Levi family could be with Mrs. Anderson," Peterson said.