Students broadcast football game live on cable for the first time

BATON ROUGE - High school football is back in Baton Rouge. Defending state champs, Catholic High defeated the Parkview Baptist Eagles Thursday night. But it wasn't just the players on the field that shined. Their classmates behind the scenes were running their own show.

For the first time, members of the Bruin Broadcast Network, a student-ran club, broadcasted the game live on cable.

“We've kind of gone from the stone age to what we currently have,” said Catholic High senior Mack Kemper.

For years, the students have been learning how to produce and direct sports games online. Now, they'll be airing on WBRZ’s sister station WBTR.

“I definitely will get nervous. You're putting something out there that everyone is watching. The slightest miss of a hand, pushing the wrong button it can mess everything up,” said junior Hilton Eymard.

“We have to be on top of our game everyday,” added Kemper.

The ‘Voice of the Bears’, Wallace Dixon McMakin says his young co-workers are the real deal.

“They're fantastic and they would surprise you that they are students, you'd think they're true pros,” said McMakin.

The students are taking what their peers are doing on the field, and cutting it in real time for hundreds to see. They say that is a win in itself.

“Maybe put it next to ESPN and comparatively, wow we did a pretty good job,” said Eymard.

The students will broadcast every game this season live. You can watch that on WBRT, which is Cox Cable channel 19, and on Eatel channel 144.