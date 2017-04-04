Student teams battle in LSU's first 'Bengal Bot Brawl'

BATON ROUGE – The LSU College of Engineering will host the first annual “Bengal Bot Brawl” Tuesday morning.

The free event starts at 10:30 a.m. and will last until 2:30 p.m. at the Patrick F. Taylor Hall commons. According to LSU, four student teams will battle each other using 30-pound weight class robots for the chance to compete at the 2017 MomoCon in Atlanta Georgia.

Ryan Moreau and his engineering classmates spent this semester building a robot for the competition. Not only is it part of his senior project, but battling a robot has always been a lifelong dream.

“When we were kids, on SyFy, they had the 200-pound robots with fire coming out with hammers smashing the other robots. They’d get completely destroyed,” Moreau said.

But without the flashy TV effects, his team is trying to best replicate the bots they grew up watching.

Tuesday’s round-robin competition will feature one-on-one matchups following the rules of the Robot BattlesTM. A robot wins a fight if he incapacitates the opponent or pushes it off the combat stage.

“Ours is more of a Sumo style. So it’s seeing who can throw the other team’s bot off the arena first,” Moreau said. “I think our weapon is by far the best that can throw any robot around.”