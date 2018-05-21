Student taken into custody over rumored threat at Brusly High

Photo: Google Earth

BRUSLY - A student has been taken into custody after fear of a potential threat at an area high school circulated online Monday.

According to the Brusly Police Department, a juvenile was taken into custody early Monday morning after rumors of a threat spread amongst parents and students. Police say Brusly High School was and remains safe.

The department says extra officers will be placed at the campus for the remainder of the school year as a precautionary measure. Authorities also urged everyone to be wary of potential misinformation circulating on social media.

As of now, there is no indication that a student made an actual threat against the school.

The incident remains under investigation.