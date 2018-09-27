76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Student suspended after nooses found on Alabama campus

3 hours 11 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 September 26, 2018 10:30 PM September 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The University of South Alabama's president says a student has been suspended for hanging two nooses on campus and a cafeteria employee has been fired for an insensitive tweet that said it was a sign of their "killer" fried chicken.

University President Tony Waldrop said in a Wednesday night statement that the student was suspended after admitting to hanging two nooses and a bicycle in a tree on campus. The student will face a discipline hearing.

Waldrop said an employee of the university's food service vendor was fired for an "offensive tweet" about the situation.

The employee wrote on the university dining service's official twitter account that the rope was just a sign that, "our food is KILLER! Come get some fried chicken and tell us in different!"

The food vendor apologized.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days