Student robbed at gunpoint, car stolen from apartment complex near LSU

Google Image - Wildwood Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a carjacking that occurred early Friday morning at an apartment complex close to LSU's campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident was reported around 4:45 a.m. Friday at Wildwood Baton Rouge on Burbank Drive.

The victim told police she was approached by a young black male when he allegedly pointed a gun, and stole her vehicle.

The car is described as a navy blue Nissan Altima with an LSU commuter parking tag, a gold Wildwood sticker, and cracked tail light.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact authorities.