Student released by North Korea now at hospital

36 minutes 24 seconds ago June 13, 2017 Jun 13, 2017 Tuesday, June 13 2017 June 13, 2017 10:40 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WOKV
WASHINGTON - An American college student who was released from a North Korean prison has been taken to an Ohio hospital for treatment.
  
Otto Warmbier, whose parents say is in a coma, arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center late Tuesday night.
  
Warmbier was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor in North Korea for alleged anti-state acts.
  
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the State Department secured the 22-year-old's release at President Donald Trump's direction. A plane carrying Warmbier arrived at a Cincinnati airport around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.
  
Warmbier was sentenced in March 2016 after a televised tearful public confession to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

