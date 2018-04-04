Student pulls out gun during argument at BRCC, threatens to kill classmate

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Wednesday has been accused of pointing a gun at another student during an argument at Baton Rouge Community College.

Adam Orange, 38, was arrested Wednesday in his welding class after police properly identified him from surveillance footage. According to the Baton Rouge Community College Police Department, Orange got into a verbal altercation with another student on Monday.

During the argument, the victim told Orange to follow him outside "so they could fight like men," the affidavit states. The two went into the welding studio and, according to police, Orange pulled a chrome-colored semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and threatened to kill the other student.

Police were able to review video footage of the incident, which matched the victim's story.

Orange, a convicted felon, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a firearm on school property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.