Student-led protest planned in response to Will Wade suspension

BATON ROUGE - The fallout continues over the suspension of LSU basketball coach Will Wade. Students are planning a protest to fight back against his absence.

“They honestly just need to stop making bad decisions,” said LSU senior Weston Simmons, referring to the LSU administration.

Simmons says the protest will show students are still angry.

“It could potentially ruin the season not having one of your best players and your coach,” said Simmons.

Guard Javonte Smart was also benched Saturday against Vanderbilt. This is following media reports of a wiretap investigation. Students showcased their disappointment during that game bringing in ‘Free Will Wade’ signs. Simmons says they're not done.

“The administration has bowed from pressure before, so maybe this will make them bow from pressure of fans this time,” he said.

The protest will start at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, with a march following at 6 p.m. It'll take place outside of Matherne's Market on Nicholson Drive across the street from the Athletics Department building.

But not all students are on board.

“I don't think it will help since the FBI is involved. I don't think a student-led protest is really going to help anything,” said LSU student Ashton Knowles.

But Simmons says something has to be done. He wants the Tigers to have their head coach and star guard going into the SEC championship tournament.

“Hopefully it will make the administration do the right thing here,” said Simmons.