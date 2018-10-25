Student fees increasing at University of Louisiana campuses

Photo: Newsweek

BATON ROUGE (AP) - After giving students a pass in the fall, Louisiana's largest university system will boost student charges this spring, to raise $9 million across campuses.

The University of Louisiana System's board approved the fee hikes Thursday without debate.

Fees will grow per credit hour by $15 at McNeese State University, $18.59 at UL-Lafayette, $10 at UL-Monroe and $7 at Northwestern State University. Grambling State University will charge a $100 technology fee. Some campuses will increase charges for students taking more than a full-time course load.

The system says the money will pay for faculty pay raises, expanded student services and increased course offerings.

The LSU and Southern University systems increased fees earlier this year. The TOPS tuition program doesn't cover fees, so students and families have to pay the boosted costs.