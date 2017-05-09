Student enrollment on the rise as Livingston Parish recovers from flood

LIVINGSTON PARISH - As schools finally recover from flooding in Livingston Parish, another problem has reared its head.

Student enrollment numbers have taken a considerable dip after last year's flood.

"The flood element brings a lot of anxiety, because there are a lot of unknowns," Superintendent Rick Wentzel said.

It's been a stressful two months for teachers who were told in March that schools would begin cutting positions if more students didn't enroll.

But, now that contract season is here, Wentzel says that enrollment is actually on the rise.

"We actually had 12 students in the last two weeks, and four new students just today," Wentzel said.

Although job cuts and fluctuating enrollment is typical every year, officials say the flood has brought a new element. Though it may not be affecting enrollment as negatively as they had anticipated.

"The four that enrolled today, have never been here, they weren't our students. So I think if we can start providing the homes and returning the rental properties, I do believe we willl see the growth of our students come back."

Exact numbers will be calculated toward the end of the summer, but the school board says any previously terminated teachers will be the priority if enrollment continues to grow.