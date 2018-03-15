62°
Student charged with terrorizing after threatening to blow up school
NEW IBERIA- Deputies arrested a New Iberia Senior High School student after discovering a threatening social media post Wednesday.
Laderricka Sutton, 17, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a charge of terrorizing. Authorities said she admitted to making a threat to blow up the school.
According to a release, deputies searched the school Thursday morning prior to opening as a precaution. School administrators and teachers were on hand to monitor students as they arrived.
A photo of Sutton was not immediately made available.
