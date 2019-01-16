Student charged with terrorizing after sending message about school shooting

HOUMA - Authorities in Houma arrested a 12-year-old girl for sending a threatening message to one of her classmates.

Detectives with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office discovered that a Houma Jr. High School student received a private message through social media about a possible shooting. The sender listed the victim and other students as "targets."

Authorities were able to track the message back to a 7th grade student who attended the school. Detectives learned that the suspect was not in school at the time the threat was sent. After further investigation, the girl allegedly admitted to sending the message as "a joke."

The girl was arrested and charged with terrorizing. Deputies didn't release the name of the suspect.

This morning, authorities went to the school to assist the administration with making sure the school was safe prior to opening.