Student charged after bringing gun to Mississippi school

Saturday, March 03 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
AVON, Miss. - A Mississippi Delta high school student faces youth court charges after he brought a gun to school.
  
The Delta Democrat-Times reports the ninth-grader at Riverside High School in Avon told officials he found the gun in a ditch after his Thursday arrest.
  
Western Line school district Superintendent Larry Green says the unnamed student had the unloaded gun in his backpack when he showed it to a friend.
  
The friend told school officials, who called sheriff's deputies.
  
Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston says the student was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus and a youth court judge ordered the student detained. Gaston says a court date hasn't yet been set.
