53°
Latest Weather Blog
Student charged after bringing gun to Mississippi school
AVON, Miss. - A Mississippi Delta high school student faces youth court charges after he brought a gun to school.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports the ninth-grader at Riverside High School in Avon told officials he found the gun in a ditch after his Thursday arrest.
Western Line school district Superintendent Larry Green says the unnamed student had the unloaded gun in his backpack when he showed it to a friend.
The friend told school officials, who called sheriff's deputies.
Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston says the student was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus and a youth court judge ordered the student detained. Gaston says a court date hasn't yet been set.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two films shot in Louisiana up for Academy Awards
-
Rising river levels forces one St. Francisville business to close early
-
Local business leaders aim to counteract crime with privately funded program
-
Big paws to fill: training begins for Raising Cane III
-
Friday night at the Box: LSU takes on Toledo