Student charged after bringing gun to Mississippi school

File Image

AVON, Miss. - A Mississippi Delta high school student faces youth court charges after he brought a gun to school.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports the ninth-grader at Riverside High School in Avon told officials he found the gun in a ditch after his Thursday arrest.

Western Line school district Superintendent Larry Green says the unnamed student had the unloaded gun in his backpack when he showed it to a friend.

The friend told school officials, who called sheriff's deputies.

Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston says the student was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus and a youth court judge ordered the student detained. Gaston says a court date hasn't yet been set.