Student arrested for bringing more than 20 bags of marijuana to school

MORGAN CITY- Through a joint effort, one Morgan City High School student was arrested with over 20 bags of marijuana.

The arrest was a joint effort between the Morgan City Police Department Canine Division, St. Mary Parish School Board and the St. Mary Sheriff's Office School Resource Office.

K-9 Lady was alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in a vehicle. Upon further examination of the vehicle, authorities found 22 individual cellophane bags of suspected marijuana.

Authorities say evidence was uncovered that the suspected marijuana was destined to be sold in illicit sales.

Marquil Singleton, 17, was developed as a suspect in the investigation. Singleton is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and violation of drug-free zone law.