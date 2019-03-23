Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school

BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested a high school student for reportedly carrying a gun on Mckinley High's campus.

Kenan Hayes, 19, is charged with carrying firearm/dangerous weapon on school property and having a firearm in a firearm free zone.

The incident occurred Thursday at Mckinley High School. According to the arrest report authorities were contacted regarding two Instagram pictures that show Hayes posed holding a gun.

The school's administration brought Hayes in for questioning and he denied being in possession of the weapon. He said another student had the gun and that he only borrowed it for the pictures.

Authorities contacted the suspected student along with his mother for questioning. The suspected student told police that Hayes brought the gun to school and asked if he could take his picture, which he did.

The student told authorities that he never had possession of the weapon. Police then searched the student's room where no gun was located.

Kenan Hayes was booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.