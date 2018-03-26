Student arrested, another wanted for threats made at two East Feliciana schools Monday

JACKSON - One student has been arrested and another is wanted by authorities after school officials found messages threatening violence at two East Feliciana schools Monday morning.

According to the school system, East Feliciana High student Avrial Adams was charged with terrorizing after she sent social media messages to faculty threatening to shoot up and bomb the school Monday morning. The school shares a campus with Jackson Elementary, and both were placed on lockdown for much of the day.

Superintendent Carlos Sam says the school day was disrupted, but students are in no danger from this incident.

The sheriff's office says it's seeking out a second student, however, that person's name has not been made public.