Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

BATON ROUGE- A high school student has been arrested for having a loaded gun on campus.

Joshua Andrews, 19, is charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm, carrying firearm/dangerous weapon on school property, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and having a firearm in a firearm free zone.

The incident occurred Thursday at Glen Oaks High School. According to the arrest report, a facility member got a tip that Andrews was in possession of a firearm. The facility member searched Andrew's things and found a loaded gun in his backpack.

The gun was confiscated and authorities were called.

Andrews said he met with another student in the restroom in reference to the gun. Andrews said the other student showed him the gun and asked if he could store it in his backpack, according to the arrest report. Andrews agreed and then left the restroom.

The other student was also questioned and stated he and Andrews had spoken previously over text messages about the gun. The student stated that Andrews tried to sell him the gun, but seemed nervous and left the restroom. When he exited, Andrews left his backpack and took the gun with him.

The two met up later so Andrews could get his backpack.