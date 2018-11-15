Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school 'for protection'

BATON ROUGE - A high school student is facing charges after authorities say he brought a gun to school.

According to the arrest report, Anthony James Jelks Jr. brought the weapon to Broadmoor High School. Authorities were called to the school after an employee searched Jelks and discovered the gun.

Jelks said he brought the gun to school for protection. The boy said, one of his family members had been recently shot and he worried about his own safety. Documents say Jelks found the gun in a grassy area between Washington Avenue and Bahm Street last week.

Deputies say the .25 caliber handgun was loaded with seven rounds and wasn't reported stolen. Jelks said he'd been carrying the gun to school since Monday.

Jelks was arrested Wednesday and charged with carrying a firearm/dangerous weapon on school property as well as having a weapon in a firearm-free zone.