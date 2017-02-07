69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Student arrested, accused of bringing loaded gun to Baker High School

1 hour 24 minutes 57 seconds ago February 07, 2017 Feb 7, 2017 Tuesday, February 07 2017 February 07, 2017 10:06 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brett Buffington

BAKER – Police have arrested a 17-year-old Baker High School student accused of bringing a loaded pistol to class. Baker Police got a call from the school around lunchtime Tuesday.

Chief Carl Dunn tells News 2, Trelvis Everson caused a ruckus in a classroom but when Everson was sent to the office, he refused to leave his bookbag.

Chief Dunn says a school employee searched the bag and found a loaded .380 caliber pistol. Everson was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. He’s facing a charge of carrying a firearm in a gun-free zone.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days